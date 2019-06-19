Ulster Final Preview – Hugh McFadden making up for previous Cavan defeats

Hugh McFadden is looking to keep hold of the Anglo Celt Cup on Ulster Final day when they play Cavan this Sunday.

Since he joined the senior set up, and like most of the other members of the squad, he has missed just one final – that was in 2017.

In the past Hugh was part of teams which lost big U21 games at the hands of the Breffni county.

That’s something he is looking to put right with a winners medal again this weekend.

The Killybegs man has been speaking with Highland’s Tom Comack…

