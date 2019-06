Plans for the Sea Survival Training Centre at Greencastle’s National Fisheries College have been shelved indefinitely.

The 1.5 million euro centre had been announced in February 2016 however it was confirmed yesterday that there is no current provision or plans to proceed with the project.

The news has been described as a major blow to the college and wider community.

Local Cllr Martin Farren is calling for the decision to be reversed as a matter of urgency: