The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is appealing to those attending the Joule Donegal International Rally this weekend to slow down and respect all road users.

Rally organisers have joined forces with the JPC and Gardai to encourage people to ‘Respect the Rally’.

With a huge volume of people expected to travel to the county this weekend, Donegal Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell is urging those attending the Rally to comply with a number of a number of rules: