Over 17,000 people awaiting outpatient appointment at LUH last month

A Donegal Deputy has raised serious concern over new figures which show the outpatient waiting list has hit a new record high.

56,411 people were waiting for an outpatient appointment with a consultant at the end of May 2019 – up over 40,000 since the end of last year.

As of last month, there were over 17,000 people awaiting an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while the Minister claims that money is being spent on health, the issue is going backwards instead of forward: