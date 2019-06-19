Minister to be pressed for statement on Rockall controversy

Minister Michael Creed will be pressed today to make a statement in the Seanad on the disputed fishing rights around Rockall.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn will debate the issue with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine this morning.

He says the Government have serious questions to answer over Rockall and their defence of Irish fishing waters.

Senator MacLochlainn is also seeking clarity from the Minister as to why the issue surrounding Rockall was not raised during the passage of the Sea Fisheries Amendment Bill earlier this year: