Highland TV: Ken Block looks ahead to Donegal Rally

All eyes will be on world motorsport star Ken Block this weekend as the American tackles the Donegal Rally for the first time.

Block who has a massive worldwide online presence with approximately 13 million followers is competing in Donegal as one of seven rallies across the globe that he is bringing his special Escort Cosworth to.

So far this week Block and his team have been acclimatising to the roads of the county.

He has been telling Oisin Kelly why he decided to come to Donegal and what he hopes to get out of the weekend.