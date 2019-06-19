€260,000 for Sports & Fitness Facilities at Coláiste na Carraige

A €260,000 investment in sports facilities at Coláiste na Carrige has been described as a game changer for the school, local communities, clubs and organisations.

The Government has committed €191,753 to the project with another €65,000 coming through the work of the Committee behind the ambitious plan.

The multi-sports project is being funded through the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

It will include athletics and field sports facilities for long jump, high jump, pole jump, running track with lanes and a 300m walking path around the perimeter, an all-weather pitch and two five-a-side football pitches.

The plan also includes 10 pieces of fitness equipment for adults and a fence and lighting around the facility.

The tartan running track is being built to the highest standards with special anti-damp finish.

In a statement, Education Minister Joe McHugh said that “It will create a new home for fitness courses, for training, for PE and for athletes to test themselves and for clubs to attract and nuture new raw talent.

“This investment will be reaping rewards for many years to come”