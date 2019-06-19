Claims FF environmental policy threatens North West road projects

Minister Joe McHugh claims Fianna Fail’s climate and environmental policy threatens major road projects in the North West.

The Education Minister hit out after Fianna Fail Deputy Timmy Dooley said that the national roads programme should be prioritised.

It follows Fianna Fail’s support of a Green Party/ Social Democrats motion to delay or cancel key parts of the Governments regional investment under the National Development Plan.

Minister McHugh says he on his part is committed to ensuring vital road projects such as the A5 and the Bonagee Link are delivered for the North West:

Fianna Fail has responded to Minister McHugh’s criticism.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the scaremongering from Fine Gael over the commitment of his party towards the A5 is reckless, untrue and is being used to detract from their failure to articulate any vision for the future of public transport.