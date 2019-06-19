22 year old pleads guilty in connection to Donegal man’s death

22 year old Samuel Heroux of Cohoes, pleaded guilty yesterday in Saratoga County Court to criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of a Donegal man.

19-year-old Liam McGlinchey was found dead on a Clifton Park driveway after a night of drinking with Heroux and another friend in August 2017.

The court heard that toxicology reports revealed McGlinchey’s blood alcohol content at the time of his death was 0.40 percent – five times the legal limit to be charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to US media reports, Police said the 19 year old, who had been drinking heavily, was unable to walk and kept falling, so his friends left him on the lawn outside of his home.

Heroux and an unidentified friend were charged with criminally negligent homicide. State Police withheld the second friend’s name because he was a minor at the time.

Heroux faces up to four years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.