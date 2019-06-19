2013 agreement on Rockall EEZ should be void – Mac Lochlainn

The government has been accused of contravening the constitution by not bringing the terms of a 2013 agreement recognising a British Exclusive Economic Zone in the vicinity of Rockall before the houses of the Oireachtas.

Senator Padraig Mc Lochlainn raised the issue of fishing right around Rockall as a commencement matter in the Seanad this morning, saying that the 2013 agreement is the basis of Scotland’s claim to exclusive fishing rights. However, he argued because the agreement wasn’t debated in Leinster House, it is void.

Responding, Minister Michael Creed said fishing rights and the EEZ are different issues, and Senator Mac Lochlainn is conflating them when they are in fact not linked.

Here is the full debate between the two……………..