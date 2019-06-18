Ulster Final Preview – Neil McGee not surprised it’s Cavan

In 2006 Neil McGee contested his first Ulster Final, on that occasion they lost to Armagh.

Fast forward thirteen years and the Gaoth Dobhair man is going for a fifth provincial winners medal this Sunday when they play Cavan in the decider at Clones.

McGee isn’t surprised that they are meeting the Breffni side in the final.

Tom Comack has been getting the thoughts of the Donegal full back ahead of the game…

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend from 1.40pm. Join the Highland team for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

