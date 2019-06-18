Public nursing homes in Donegal paid 81% more than private ones

Public nursing homes in Donegal are being paid 81% more than private or voluntary homes.

That’s according to latest figures from the HSE which revealed that the average fee payable to 11 nursing homes in the county under the Fair Deal scheme is €1,553 per person, per week as of January 2019 while during the same period the fee payable to private of voluntary homes was €858.

Under the Fair Deal scheme, private and voluntary nursing homes are required to negotiate fees payable to them while fees payable to HSE homes are not subject to the same regulations.

Tadhg Daly, CEO Nursing Homes Ireland says the review of the Fair Deal scheme must be published without further delay: