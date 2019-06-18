Ministers urged to intervene ahead of planned hospital strike

The Minister for Health and the Minister for Finance have both been urged to intervene ahead of a planned strike by up to 10,000 health workers at hospitals nationwide, including at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Up to 700 HSE staff in both Letterkenny and Sligo are due to strike on Thursday in a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay grades.

South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry is calling on the Ministers to work together and liaise with SIPTU representatives to try avert the 24 hour work stoppage.

Deputy MacSharry says its time the Ministers stopped paying lip service and take action: