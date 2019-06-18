Joule Donegal Rally – R5 challenge for Champions Kelly & Barrett

This year’s Joule Donegal International Rally will have a different approach from the defending Champions Manus Kelly and Donall Barret.

The Glenswilly Milford partnership won three International’s in a row in their trusted Subaru S12b but Manus moved to a PCRS prepared left hand drive Hyundai i20 R5 this year focusing on Irish Tarmac Championship rounds and Donegal.

Despite having number one on the door, outright victory would be out of their reach given the quicker wrc cars in the field.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Manus and Donall ahead of another charge in Donegal, Manus says they are targeting to be competitive in the championship category this weekend…



