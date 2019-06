Gardai in Donegal are continuing to investigate after a man died following a quad bike crash in the Mountcharles area on Sunday evening.

The man in his 40s died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullinboys at around 7pm on Sunday.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he has since passed away.