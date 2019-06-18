HSE urged to confirm contracts signed for Carn Hospital works

The HSE is being urged to confirm that contracts have been signed for the long awaited upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

The contracts were scheduled to be signed in May with works expected to commence in the third quarter of this year and the project completed by 2021.

The works will involve the reconfiguration of wards to bring the hospital up to HIQA standards.

Works at Buncrana are due to follow the completion of works at Carndonagh.

Joe Hegarty Secretary of the Carndonagh Community Hospital Liaison Group says the project has been delayed now for two years and it needs to move forward: