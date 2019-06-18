Gardai renew appeal for information on two burglaries

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information on two burglaries.

A house in Killygordon was broken into between 8am and 9.30pm on Friday last with a substantial amount of cash stolen.

While in Convoy, thieves targeted an elderly woman’s home between 9pm Thursday night and 9am on Friday morning last, making off with money and jewellery of high sentimental value after ransacking the house.

Sgt Charlene Anderson says they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in both areas: