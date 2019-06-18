Derry court date to be set for Soldier F

A date is to be set for Soldier F to appear before Derry Magistrates Court in August.

The former British paratrooper is charged with the murder of William McKinney and Jim Wray as well as the attempted murder of four others on Bloody Sunday.

It has been confirmed that Committal Papers for Soldier F’s Preliminary Enquiry will be served on him and his lawyers in the next month, after which he will be summonsed to appear in Derry Magistrates Court at a date to be fixed in August.

William’s brother Michael McKinney says it’s a bittersweet day: