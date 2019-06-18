Contracts signed for long awaited works at Carndonagh Hospital

The HSE has confirmed that contracts for the long awaited upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital have been signed.

Works are expected to commence in the third quarter of this year and the project completed by 2021.

The works will involve the reconfiguration of wards to bring the hospital up to HIQA standards.

Works at Buncrana are due to follow the completion of works at Carndonagh.

While the wheels are now in motion, Joe Hegarty Secretary of the Carndonagh Community Hospital Liaison Group says the project cannot be allowed to be impacted by the cost overruns of the National Children’s Hospital: