Concern over no elections for Udaras board

A West Donegal Councillor has hit out at the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht over her decision not to reintroduce elections for appointments to the board of Udaras na Gaeltachta.

A question was put to Minister Josepha Madigan by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle on behalf of Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig asking when the process would be introduced and if not.

Minister Madigan said that given the effectiveness and efficiency of the current system of appointments, she sees no good reason to reintroduce an expensive elections process.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says believes the Government is blocking the democratic process: