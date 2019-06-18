Calls for approval of additional resources for Cross-Border Directive

There are calls on the Health Minister and the HSE to approve a request for additional resources for the Cross-Border Directive team.

Figures released to Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue reveal that there are currently 3,500 applications for reimbursement & prior authorisation waiting to be processed.

It has also been confirmed that it is taking approximately 13 weeks to process applications.

Deputy McConalogue says it’s clear there there’s a demand for the service and the relevant bodies need to approve the funding request: