Bonner and McGettigan confirmed for Deja Vu Donegal

1983 Donegal International Rally winners Vincent Bonner and Seamus McGettigan will be part of the Déjà vu event on August 30th.

Their victory in the Escort triggered one the greatest celebrations in the event’s history which started in Letterkenny and ended during the following week with a cavalcade through Vincent’s home town of Dungloe.

Vincent and Seamus have been added to the bulging list of former winners who will join the Deja Vu parade as it winds its way through the iconic stages that have made the Donegal Rally world famous.

An anticipated gathering of over 130 crews will assemble at the end of August for the event.