2019 Tip O’Neill recipients unveiled

The 2019 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award recipients have been unveiled today.

The four notable members of the diaspora set to receive this prestigious award in September are author and playwright Frank McGuinness; Dublin based businessman Pat Doherty; US based attorney Patrick C. Dunican Jr, and; US based businessman Daniel J. Hilferty.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan says he is delighted that the Tip O’Neill Awards Committee is recognising four members of the broad Irish Diaspora for their achievements and interest in, and support of the Irish community:

Frank McGuinness –

A native of Buncrana, author and playwright Frank McGuinness is best known for his plays including The Factory Girls, Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Dolly West’s Kitchen. He was educated locally in Buncrana and studied Pure English and Medieval Studies at University College Dublin. Professor McGuinness retired last year from University College Dublin where he lectured in English. He is celebrated as one of Ireland’s greatest living writers.

Pat Doherty –

Employing over 500 staff across the local community and generating over €100M in revenue in Donegal over the last 10 years, Pat Doherty “The Donegal Man” has never forgotten his roots returning to Buncrana regularly. He takes great joy in reinvesting in Donegal with substantial redevelopment projects such as the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Redcastle Hotel and Spa and in more recent years in the only five-star Hotel in Donegal, Lough Eske Castle.

Patrick C. Dunican Jr –

Patrick C. Dunican Jr is Chairman and Managing Director at Gibbons Law Firm, based in Newark, New Jersey. He is recognised not only as a leader in the legal industry but also as a community leader in the United States. Elected Managing Director in 2004 at the age of 36, he has transformed Gibbons into a major force in the Mid-Atlantic legal market. Mr. Dunican’s four grandparents emigrated to the United States from Counties Donegal, Sligo, Offaly and Mayo.

Daniel J. Hilferty –

Daniel J. Hilferty is Chief Executive Officer of Independence Health Group, parent of Independence Blue Cross, one of the leading health insurers in the US. Since becoming CEO in 2010, the company has tripled in size, expanding through its affiliates to 25 states and the District of Columbia, and serving nearly 8 million people across the US.

All four will be honoured at the Gala Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards Ceremony in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana on Friday September 27th.