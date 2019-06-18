2019 NW10K raises €51,000

The North West 10k committee has confirmed that just over 51,000 euro was the overall figure raised from this year’s Charity Race & Walk which took place on the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

The figure was revealed by 10k Chairperson Neil Martin at a cheque presentation function on Monday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

It means that the three charities, Little Angels Association, Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland each received 17,000 euros.

It was the 23rd North West 10k Run & Walk and the overall total raised since the event started in 1997 is now just over 827,000 euros which has benefited over 30 charity organisations.