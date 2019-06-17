Woman makes emotional plea after elderly mother’s house ransacked

A local woman has made an emotional plea for information after her elderly mother’s home was broken into and ransacked.

Thieves targeted the house in Convoy at some stage on Thursday night and Friday morning last making off with a sum of money and jewelry of huge sentimental value.

Gardai are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

The woman, who is 80, was not at home when the break in occurred.

Her daughter Neena spoke on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: