Ulster Final Preview – Frank McGlynn on chasing a 5th Ulster title

Frank McGlynn is looking into an eighth Ulster Senior Final this weekend when Donegal face off with Cavan.

Having won a fourth title last year, off the back of losing previous deciders in 2016 and 2015, the Glenfin man could have hang up the boots but with the hurt of losing to Tyrone in the Super 8’s and with some convincing words from Declan Bonner, McGlynn is one win away from a fifth Ulster title since 2011.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the game with the Donegal defender…

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend from 1.40pm. Join the Highland team for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

