Ronan Curtis says Portsmouth will chase promotion to Championship

Ronan Curtis has been back to his roots at the Brandywell after a successful year with Portsmouth in England League One.

He left Derry City last June and helped his side to the Checkatrade Trophy while they just missed out on promotion.

In his first season with Pompey he was named Portsmouth’s Young Player of the Year. During that time he also made the step up from u21 level to the Republic of Ireland senior side.

Curtis watched Derry City play Cliftonville in a friendly last weekend and that’s where Highland’s Martin Holmes caught up with the former Candystrip forward…