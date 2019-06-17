Delays at LUH as number of beds closed due to infection outbreak

In a statement issued this evening, Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this afternoon and evening.

They says its due to both high attendances at the Emergency Department and because some beds unavailable to admitted patients as the hospital has closed them as an infection control measure.

Hospital management say they regret the inconvenience and distress long delays cause patients and their families and that the hospital prioritises those in most need of care and this unfortunately may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

Patients are being reminded that if they do not require emergency department care they should contact their GP or GP out of hours service in the first instance.