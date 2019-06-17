Man in serious condition following quad bike crash in Mountcharles

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital following a quad bike crash in the Mountcharles area last evening.

The driver of the quad, sustained serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullanboys near Mountcharles at around 7pm.

The man was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

His condition is described as serious and the scene is currently preserved for examination.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing and they are currently treating the case as single vehicle collision.