Joule Donegal Rally – KEEP the RACE in its PLACE

One of the most anticipated Joule Donegal International Rally in years will take place this weekend. Over 200 crews have entered this year’s event and the quality runs throughout the field. The lineup includes previous winners, tarmac champions, World Rally winners and crews who it is their dream to compete on this fantastic event. It has long been regarded as the pinnacle of Irish Rallying and it is hoped this year’s event will further cement its place.

Eamon McGee the clerk of the course is looking forward to a fantastic weekend of rallying and has requested that all competing crews remember to keep the race in its place. Rallying in Ireland is under a huge spotlight and it is vital all crews obey the rules of the roads whilst on non-competitive sections. Gardai in the area are there to assist with the movement of traffic but have indicated that they will have zero tolerance to anyone showing to disregard for the rules of the road.

All spectators are asked to remember to obey officials and marshals. They are there for your safety and to ensure the event runs safely and on schedule.



