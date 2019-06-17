Cllr McDermott elected new Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

Fianna Fáil Councillor Martin McDermott has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Councillor McDermott topped the poll in Mays local elections and replaces outgoing Chair Councillor Martin Farren.

He will be working closely with Fianna Fáil Councillor Paul Canning who has been announced today as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Councillor McDermott says the coming year is vital in delivery the best for the Inishowen peninsula:

Councillor Canning says it is important now despite the boundary changes of the electoral areas to move forward as one unit: