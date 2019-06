There are calls on Education Minister Joe McHugh to personally intervene and save Kilcar Post Office.

It follows last weeks shock announcement from An Post that it intends to close the post office at the end of the month.

Meanwhile a public meeting in relation to the imminent closure is getting underway tonight in the Áislann Chill Chartha at 8:00 p.m

However Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes there’s an onus on Minister McHugh to do what he can to plead a case for Kilcar: