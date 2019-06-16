Ulster Final Preview – The McHugh View on the battle for the Anglo-Celt Cup

Donegal and Cavan will face off in the 2019 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday the 23rd of June in Clones.

One man who knows all about the footballing pedigree of both counties is Martin McHugh.

The Kilcar man is an All-Ireland SFC winning player with Donegal back in 1992 and he has also brought Ulster glory to Cavan as a manager when they won the Anglo-Celt back in 1997.

The current Cavan management team of Mickey Graham and Dermot McCabe played under McHugh in the Breffni County’s victorious Ulster campaign.

Pauric Hilferty looked ahead to next Sunday’s Ulster Final with Martin McHugh…