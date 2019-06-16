Ulster Final Preview – The Managers Declan Bonner & Mickey Graham

Donegal are just one victory away from a 10th Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Standing in their way of another title and back to back Anglo Celt Cups next Sunday in Clones is Cavan.

Donegal were underdogs going into their semi final but an impressive win over Tyrone has them favourites again to win Ulster.

Jason McGee and Caolan McGonagle trained this week and the Donegal management have the luxury of a fully fit squad available.

Manager Declan Bonner has been telling Oisin Kelly that Cavan will put up a big challenge…

Next Sunday sees Cavan play in the northern provincial decider for the first time since 2001.

You have to go back to 1997 when the Breffni County last lifted the Ulster title, that was under the management of Donegal’s Martin McHugh.

This time around it’s Mickey Graham in charge. He spoke with Damien Donohue at this weeks final launch at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen…

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend from 1.40pm. Join the Highland team for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

