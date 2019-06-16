McConalogue calls for clarification on €50 million beef fund

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Agriculture Minister to clarify when he first became aware that the €50 million beef fund announced by the European Commission was contingent on production reduction.

Fianna Fáil Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue believes that farmers were clearly misled pre-election with the government message that the compensation package secured would be related to income and price losses incurred from the early onset of Brexit.

In a statement Deputy McConalogue says that the draft Commission regulation states that the ‘measures taken by Ireland shall be aimed at reducing production or restructuring the beef and veal sector’.

He’s calling on the Minister to immediately state when he first learned that reducing production numbers would be a condition of drawing down funding.

He also asks whether his Department made any case for market disturbance aid as provided under the CAP?

Deputy McConalogue concludes by saying that the Government have totally misled farmers who were informed at every juncture from the Taoiseach and Minister Creed that the fund would cover income losses.

He says that farmers who have taken a massive hit deserve better.