Joule Donegal Rally – The Locals

The excitement and anticipation for the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally is building momentum.

Next Friday morning over 160 cars and crews will leave the start ramp in Letterkenny town centre to embarked on three days of thrilling rally action.

Officials have tweaked the route this year and given the entry that includes Craig Breen and Ken Block, the rally has the potential to be best in years.

There is rallies within the rally, be it at the head of the field in the wrc category, the R5 championship battle, the modified two wheel drive contest or the various fights within the different classes.

Highland Sport has spoke to a number of the local men who will look to make it back to the finish on Sunday – Stuart Darcy, John McCafferty, JP Logue, Paddy Robinson, Michael Boyle and Denis Ferry…