The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says geography shouldn’t dictate a patient’s access to a consultant.

It’s reacting to details of an un-published HSE report in today’s Sunday Business Post.

It notes how the recruitment of consultants here is at crisis point, due to issues around pay and conditions, with small and rural hospitals said to be worst affected.

IHCA, spokesperson Dr Gabrielle Colleran, says it’s adding to the long waiting lists for patients, and politicians need to act: