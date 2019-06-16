Joule Donegal Rally – The Modified Men

With the Joule Donegal Rally just days away, the competitors are on recce this weekend preparing for one of the the biggest tests in motorsport.

The crews will tackle almost 300 kilometers covering 20 stages in three days.

As they do every year, the modified two wheel drive section of the rally will look to light up the roads of the county.

The Escorts, Darians, Starlets and Corolla’s will battle for the highly prize National Rally title.

Highland Sport have spoke to a number of the modified men – Conor Curley, Paul Reid, Damian Tourish and last years National winner and sponsor of the event – Ian Barrett…