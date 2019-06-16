Donegal All-County League Results 16/06/19

Division 1:
Cloughaneely 2-07 v 2-12 Bundoran
St. Eunan’s 3-14 v 2-09 Gaoth Dobhair
Glenswilly 2-11 v 0-11 Milford
Naomh Conaill 2-13 v 1-09 Sean MacCumhaill
Kilcar 0-15 v 1-11 St. Michael’s
Division 2:
Glenfin 2-15 v 2-09 Buncrana
Termon 2-13 v 2-09 Four Masters
Dungloe 2-15 v 3-07 Aodh Ruadh BS
Naomh Columba 1-05 v 4-16 Ardara
Division 3:
Convoy 0-13 v 0-06 Naomh Ultan
Malin 1-16 v 1-11 Downings
Naomh Muire LR 1-11 v 1-14 Red Hughs
Division 4:
Carndonagh 3-11 v 1-10 Pettigo
Moville 4-10 v 3-09 Naomh Pádraig, Muff
Na Rossa 3-11 v 2-10 Naomh Pádraig, Lifford
Robert Emmets 1-10 v 4-10 Urris