The Tyrone U20s have claimed the Philly McGuinness Cup by winning the Regional League with a 13 point win over Sligo in today’s final.

1-23 v 1-10 is how the game finished with Tyrone having controlled the action for most of the game. They now have two weeks until they start their Championship campaign and with four games under their belt in the regional league, they are in a good place.

Francis Mooney spoke with Tyrone assistant manager Dermot Carlin after the win…