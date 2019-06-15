Tickets for Ulster Final Sold Out

As was expected, with reduced prices and strong support for both teams, tickets for the Ulster final in Clones next Sunday are currently sold out – on-line and in Centra and SuperValu stores.

It is possible, but probably not likely, that more may come online if clubs do not take up their full allocation.

As Donegal look forward to the Ulster final all Dún na nGall Gaels are hoping for a repeat of last year’s scenes after the final whistle.

Bring your hats, scarves, headbands and flags and give the boys vigorous support – the players get a great lift from your support and will need it against a Cavan team that has playing in Division 1 this season and will be looking to end their own 18 year famine.