‘That was a battle and a half’ – Maxi Curran on Donegal Ladies Semi-Final win over Cavan

The Donegal Ladies had to dig deep to overcome Cavan in their Ulster Semi-Final on Saturday evening as it took extra-time for Maxi Curran’s side to book a date with Armagh in the Ulster final. 0-24 v 2-13 was the final score in Killyclogher.

Donegal had trailed by 5 points at one point in the second half but clawed their way back into the game and a late point from Kate Keaney forced extra-time.

Geraldine McLaughlin was the top scorer on the day, scoring 0-14 for Donegal, with 0-07 of those coming in extra time, while Karen Guthrie score 0-08. Amy Boyle-Carr was also on the score-sheet as she scored her only point late in the first-half to send the sides in level at the break.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with a relieved Maxi Curran…