We have reached the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and it’s Dundalk who top the table following a slow start to the season.

Finn Harps prop up the table with just 10 points – they are behind UCD on goal difference.

Aidan Fitzmaurice, Sports Correspondent with the Herald, joined PJ Lynch on Saturday Sport today to review the league action so far and they began with last night’s action…