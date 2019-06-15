Roger Brown wins Donegal Ultra 555k as Gaoth Dobhair’s Colm Richardson is third

The 4th edition of the Donegal Ultra 555k race was won by Limavady man Roger Brown in a time of 21 hours 40 minutes and 55 seconds.

He finished nearly 42 minutes ahead of second placed Philip Culbert of Dublin (22:22:17), with Gaoth Dobhair’s Colm Richardson finishing in third place overall in 23 hours 16 minutes 53 seconds.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the top three finishers at the finish, starting with the winner Roger Brown…

The 2-Person Team event was won by the ‘Carn Men’ team while the 4-Person team race was won by Saddle Rock 1. Minotaur Racing won the 8-Person team event overall.