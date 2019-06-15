Meeting to be held on imminent closure of Kilcar Post Office

A public meeting is to be held on Monday evening to discuss the imminent closure of Kilcar Post Office.

Yesterday it emerged the villages Post Office has become the latest in a string of post offices closures announced across the county.

A meeting is being held next week in Kilcar with the view towards forming a committee to oppose the decision by An Post to close the villages Post Office.

The meeting being facilitated by the Kilcar Parish Council will be held in Áislann Chill Chartha at 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Parish Council hopes to establish a committee comprising of business operators/owners, residents and other users of the services available at Kilcar Post Office which, along with the residents in the post office catchment area, will strongly oppose the decision to close the post office.

They are hopeful that such strong opposition will lead to the reversal of An Post’s decision.

Anyone in support of the retenetion of Kilcar Post Office is being urged to attend the meeting.

A request has been isused for a spokesperson from An Post to also attend and an invitation has too, been extended to local public representatives.