Finn Harps will go into the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division’s mid-season break bottom of the table following a 1-0 loss away to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

It looked as if the game was heading for a draw but Jake Walker, who came on as a sub for Pat’s, found the back of the Harps net seven minutes from time.

After the match, Harps boss Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Enda Coll…

Enda also spoke with St. Pat’s boss Harry Kenny…