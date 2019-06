Donegal will look to take another step towards defending their Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship crown tonight as they take on Cavan in the Ulster Semi-Final.

Maxi Curran’s side overcame Tyrone in the semi-final to book their place in tonight’s game and they hope to book a final date with Armagh on Sunday the 30th of June.

Former Donegal star forward Maureen O’Donnell gave her thoughts on tonight’s semi-final to Tom Comack…