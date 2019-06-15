Donegal Ladies reach Ulster Final after Extra-Time battle with Cavan

The Donegal Ladies will look to defend their Ulster title in the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh on the 30th of June after they overcame Cavan in this evening’s semi-final.

Extra-Time was needed to separate the sides as they finished level at the end of normal time when it was;

Donegal 0-16

Cavan 2-10

The final score in favour of Donegal after the extra periods was 0-24 v 2-13.

Geraldine McLaughlin scored 0-14 for Donegal with Karen Guthrie scoring 0-08. Amy Boyle-Carr and Kate Keaney scored 0-01 each.

Tom Comack reports from Killyclogher…