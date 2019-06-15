Another Quigley victory will be springboard to bigger fights

Jason Quigley (16-0, 12KOs) will defend his NABF middleweight title against Tureano Johnson at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on July 18th.

With a pro record of 20-2-1 with 14kos, Johnson on paper will be the toughest opponent to date for the Donegal man.

Jason has battled back from a serious hand injury and feels a win next month will set him on his way to a big world title fight against the big guns in the middleweight division.

Quigley-Johnson will be the main event of a Golden Boy Boxing on DAZN fight card.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Jason who is entrenched in camp in Sheffield ahead of his return to the ring…