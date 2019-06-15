118 Gardaí committed breaches of discipline last year

New Garda figures show 118 gardaí were found to have committed breaches of discipline last year.

There were 13 serious breaches, including abuse of official communications, and criminal conduct.

According to details released by An Garda Siochána, under the Freedom of Information Act, 118 members were found to have committed breaches of discipline last year.

Some officers had more than one adverse finding against them.

There were 91 findings of neglect of duty and 21 discreditable-conduct offences.

There were also single findings of abuse of authority and abuse of official communications.

There were two findings of criminal conduct.

The Garda press office didn’t respond to requests for comment.

There are currently about 14,500 gardaí in Ireland, meaning less than 1 per cent of officers were disciplined last year.